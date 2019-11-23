Last week’s Mystery Shot: Steele County Public Health Nursing Service
There was a hint of sorts in last week’s Mystery Shot, though the more I thought about it, the more it seems an unfortunate choice of words, if not a backhanded compliment.
This is what I said by way of hint: “If I had trouble with last week’s [Mystery Shot], this one made me almost sick.”
Our faithful and difficult-to-stump father-and-son team Jim and Mat Joachim saw right through the hint and figured out that it had to be something about health care. Correct!
And they went even further and figured out what health care facility it was.
The Mystery Shot for November 16, 2019, is the Steele County Public Health Nursing Service.
To be more precise — and to quote Karen Fountaine of Steele County Public Health — the Mystery Shot is “the public health logo located on the south side of the Steele County Public Health building located in the Steele County Annex, 635 Florence Avenue in Owatonna.”
How’s that for precise?
And how would she know? She’s an RN and a public health nurse for the county. I’m guessing she’s seen that logo more than once.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were, of course, Karen Fountain and Jim and Mat Joachim.
So how was it a backhanded compliment? Well, because I said it almost made me sick. But the health care professionals of Steele County Public Health don’t make me sick. They help keep us healthy.
Not to worry, though. Ms. Fountaine, at least, wasn’t offended by the hint. In fact, she said, “Thanks for the public health shout out!”
You’re most welcome. And thanks for all that you and public health do for Steele County.
And a shout out to Russell Rudolf as well for supplying last week’s Mystery Shot and today’s as well. The Rev. Rudolf said that this was appropriate for this time of year and this year in particular.
Preach it, Brother.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.