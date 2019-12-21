Last week’s Mystery Shot:
Owatonna Arts Center
What I said about last week’s Mystery Shot was this: “It is a photo of something I guarantee you won’t see every day, but something you might see at this time of year, especially if you’re in the right place — which you might be this weekend.”
I thought that more readers would be able to decipher the clues enough to know — or at least find — the object pictured in the Mystery Shot, but apparently, though some did. So let’s decipher.
“Something you won’t see every day, but something you might see at this time of year.” Well, that could refer to winter, of course. Snow, perhaps? In Minnesota we don’t see snow every day, but we see it enough that it’s doubtful that’s what I meant. And, it wasn’t. “This time of year” refers to the holidays, in particular, Christmas.
“The right place — which you might be this weekend.”
So something to do with Christmas that you might have seen last weekend. Hmmm.
Well, if you were having cocoa with Santa last weekend at the Owatonna Arts Center, you certainly might have seen what was pictured in the Mystery Shot.
Yes, the Mystery Shot for December 14, 2019, was the Christmas tree in the main room of the Owatonna Arts Center.
Bonnie Krueger noted it was “just one of the many beautiful trees” at the OAC. Agreed.
And Pat Arnesen noted that Santa would have been “seated right next to the decorated tree.” Indeed, he was.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Pat Arnesen, Jim and Mat Joachim; Bonnie Krueger; and Linda and Derald Shaw.
Good job.
As for today’s Mystery Shot, you don’t have to travel far.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.