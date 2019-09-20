Last week’s Mystery Shot:
St. John Lutheran Church
It helps if you have an inside track, and the two readers who correctly identified last week’s Mystery Shot definitely had an inside track. More about that in a minute. Let’s first cut to the chase.
The Mystery Shot for September 14, 2019 was part of the cornerstone of St. John Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Richard Dresser and Dave Klawiter.
So how did these two gentlemen have an inside track?
Here’s what Mr. Dresser had to say:
“The photo is of the Luther Rose in the center of the cornerstone of St. John Lutheran Church, site of the installation of the fourth bishop of the Southeast Minnesota Synod, ELCA last Saturday [Sept. 14]. It was helpful that I was there.”
Helpful, indeed.
As for Dave Klawiter, well, let’s include his title here as well. That would be “Pastor Dave Klawiter.” And, yes, he is the pastor of St. John Lutheran — a definite inside track. Here’s what he told us about the photo:
“That picture of Luther’s Seal of Luther’s Rose is engraved in the cornerstone of our present church building. It is located on the wall at the south corner under the canopy by our main west entrance to the church sanctuary.”
By the way, I would also note that the photo was provided by Russell Rudolf, who, until his retirement, was pastor of St. John. I noted last week that the Mystery Shot was appropriate for that day — the day of the installation of the bishop at St. John — and something that was close to home to him.
When he submitted the photo, Russ also noted that Sept. 14 was Holy Cross Day, as well as noting the symbol of the Luther Rose. What’s more he noted a date on the cornerstone, which you don’t see in the Mystery Shot, but trust me it’s there. The date is 1870, which means, as Russ said, that “the members of St. John Lutheran are preparing to celebrate their 150th year of service.”
Thanks to all who participated.
The Mystery Shot for this week is also provided to us by Russell Rudolf. No particular reason. Just because.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.