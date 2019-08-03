Last week’s Mystery Shot: Cedarview Care Center
It has been in the news a lot lately, mainly because the county is looking to sell the vacant building. The intent is for the building to be demolished and a new building built. But in order to do that, developers say that the residents of a building next door will need to be moved — temporarily, at least — to ensure their safety. But because the building next door houses senior citizens, there are those — several, in fact — who object to the displacement of their older relatives, even if temporarily.
Because it was in the news so much, I expected more people would recognize the building — or at least the part pictured in last week’s Mystery Shot — but I was wrong. It is perhaps because the part pictured is a part of the building not often looked at — the roofline near the entrance to the building.
There were other guesses, to be sure, including the emergency room entrance to the Owatonna Hospital and the entrance to the Owatonna Arts Center. Alas, they were wrong — except about it being a part of an entrance.
The Mystery Shot for Saturday, July 27, 2019, was the entrance to the Cedarview Care Center.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot were Jim and Mat Joachim; Bonnie Krueger; and Candy Pogones.
Candy said of the photo and the building, “I hate to see it go, but that’s progress, I guess.”
Thanks to all who participated.
Today’s Mystery Shot comes to us from frequent contributor Russell Rudolf. It, too, is of a place that is in the news. Or will be.
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week's Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People's Press.
You may send or bring your answer to the People's Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well.