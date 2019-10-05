Last week’s Mystery Shot: Bridge Street crossing
A shutout! I actually pitched a shutout with last week’s Mystery Shot. And with a photograph that I snapped. And with what I thought was a pretty good hint.
Yes, that is the sound of me gloating.
The hint was twofold. I said, “I snapped this photo recently when I was out on a walk. Hope that puts you on the right track.”
We’ll take the second part of the hint first, because that’s the part that those who ventured a guess seemed to pick up on, specifically “the right track.”
Several readers figured out that I was talking about a train track. And indeed if you look closely you will see that those are railroad ties.
What you may not realize is that what is pictured is the underside of said ties, as if I were beneath the railroad tracks looking up, which is exactly what I was going. But where? That is the question. And that is where the other part of the hint comes into play. Obviously, it was, as I said, a place I could get to when I was out on a walk. That may have suggested — and in fact did — that I was out and about on one of Owatonna’s walking trails.
If you would have put that information with the fact that I snapped some photos when I was out reporting on the recent Straight River cleanup, specifically photos around Morehouse Park, you might have figured out where I was and hence where the Mystery Shot was taken.
The Mystery Shot for September 28, 2019, was the underside of the railroad tracks that cross Bridge Street by Morehouse Park near the Owatonna Public Utilities building.
Correctly identifying the Mystery Shot was…well, no one. Better luck this week.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.