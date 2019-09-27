Last week’s Mystery Shot: Kids Korner Educare Center
I’ve spent a lot of time in the West Hills area of our fair city, and with good reason. As many of you may know, I have been actively involved with Little Theatre of Owatonna for years now, and the theater makes its home in one of the former State School buildings. I also occasionally attend functions at the lovely Owatonna Arts Center. And, of course, from time to time I show up at a city council meeting at the main building in West Hills or at a County Commission meeting in the nearby county administration building.
And yes, there is a point to this.
The point is that despite my motoring around the area, I don’t ever recall seeing the object featured in last week’s Mystery Shot. That is, until last week when Russell Rudolf shared the photo with us.
We had to crop the photograph, of course, because the original photograph, which Russ always provides so I can see what he’s talking about, contained not only the name of the place in question, but also the address, the telephone number and the website. Somehow that just seemed like too big of a hint.
So we cropped the photograph — it was a photograph of a sign outside a building — so that we were only showing part of the sign, specifically part of the upper left-hand quadrant.
The Mystery Shot for September 21, 2019, was the sign for Kid’s Korner Educare Center Inc., located at 600 Florence Avenue, right on the outskirts of the West Hills area.
Correctly identifying, the Mystery Shot were Jim and Mat Joachim, and Linda and Derald Shaw. Good job guys.
As for today’s Mystery Shot, the only hint I’m going to give you is to tell you that I snapped this photo recently when I was out on a walk. Hope that puts you on the right track.
Submit your answers
Show off your local savoir-faire by identifying this week’s Mystery Shot. Readers who correctly identify this mystery photo from Steele County and who submit their answers this week no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday will have their names published in the Lifestyle section of next Weekend’s edition.
There are two ways to submit your answer for the Mystery Shot.
Go to your email account and send you answer directly to Jeffrey Jackson, the managing editor of the Owatonna People’s Press. His email address is jjackson@owatonna.com. Please be sure to include the words “Mystery Shot” in the subject line.
You may send or bring your answer to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.
The answer to this week’s Mystery Shot will be published in the next Weekend Edition.
Your own image
If you have a favorite spot in Steele County and would like to submit your Mystery Shot, we welcome you to submit your photos as well. Send your name and phone number along with the image and the location name to jjackson@owatonna.com or send your photo to the People’s Press offices at 135 W. Pearl St., Owatonna, MN 55060.