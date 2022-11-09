Steele County will continue forward with the same leadership at the top of the law enforcement food chain.
Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.
Steele County will continue forward with the same leadership at the top of the law enforcement food chain.
Sheriff Lon Thiele defeated challenger Deputy Darrin Helget, securing 9,446 votes (60%) to Helget's 6,388 (40%). There were a total of 17 write-ins.
Thiele and Helget first faced off in 2018, in what has since been considered one of the “ugliest” political races in Steele County history. Thiele secured victory over Helget in a 8,729 to 7,259 vote.
Thiele was first elected as sheriff in 2010, and ran unopposed in 2014.
While the 2018 was considered one of the more contentious political races in the county's history, the 2022 race was considerably calmer. During the political forum hosted by the Owatonna Rotary Clubs, Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and the People's Press, the two men agreed on several key topics around public safety and personnel.
Just after midnight, Helget posted on his campaign Facebook page a thank you to his supporters, family and coworkers.
There has been no public comment from Thiele at this time.
Other county election news
In other Steele County election news, all four county commissioners were re-elected to serve another term.
James Brady, John Glynn, Rick Gnemi and Jim Abbe all ran unopposed. While Brady and Glynn, representing districts 1 and 2 respectively, were up for re-election on their normal election cycle, Gnemi and Abbe had to file for re-election following the growth shown in their districts in the 2020 census data. Gnemi represents District 3, and Abbe District 4.
Brady, Glynn and Abbe all secured more than 99% of the votes in their district, and Gnemi secured 98% of his. Each district had write-ins.
County Attorney Dan McIntosh also ran unopposed and secured 99% of the vote, with 81 write-ins taking less than 1%.
Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.