In the closest race for Owatonna's City Council, voters have elected to send another incumbent back to City Hall.
Incumbent Brent Svenby, representing Owatonna's Fifth Ward, received 1,110 votes (52%) on Election Day, only 101 votes more than challenger and political newcomer Molly Kerr, who received 47% of the votes.
"I want to thank everyone who voted for me and I look forward to serving the constituents of not only the Fifth Ward, but the entire community for another four years," Svenby said.
Svenby, who works in the community development department for the city of Rochester, was first elected to the City Council in 2005.
Kerr, who works as the marketing and membership coordinator at Foremost Brewing Cooperative, posted on her campaign Facebook page congratulating all those who were elected Tuesday night.
"Thank you to those that placed campaign signs in their yards, voiced their support and to all who helped me throughout this campaign," Kerr wrote. "Thank you to my whole extended family and friends, husband Jason and daughter Bernadette. I couldn’t have run without your unwavering support."
"I entered this race because I care for this community and want to see Owatonna prosper. That passion isn’t going away," she continued. "I will continue to work for the betterment of our community and all who live here."
