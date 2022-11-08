Incumbent John Jasinski, R-Faribault, won the race for State Senator with 65% of the votes. He will now enter his third term in the state Legislature.
The Minnesota District 19 Senate race included Jasinski and challenger Kate Falvey, DFL-Faribault, who received 11,911 votes to Jasinski's 22,452.
In Steele County, Jasinski received 8,735 of the total local votes — or 64% — to Falvey's 4,839 (36%).
The new district includes Faribault, Morristown, Medford, Owatonna, Kenyon, Waseca and Janesville.
“Just thank all the citizens who supported and voted me,” Jasinski said Wednesday. “We won all 53 districts so that’s great. I’ve always gotten pretty good support so I appreciate that. All the volunteers were phenomenal, those who helped me with the election.”
During his time in the Legislature to date, Jasinski said he has brought tax dollars back to his district for local projects. He has said his main focuses for his new term are combatting inflation, crime and education.
He said he has previously supported a reduction in the first tier of income taxes. He wants to work toward eliminating Social Security tax.
So far, the bill he authored to achieve these goals passed in the Senate, making it the biggest tax cut in Minnesota's history.
Jasinski is listed as the chief author for 87 bills and as an author for 182 in the 2021-22 Legislative Session.
He is the assistant majority leader and the Senate majority whip, meaning he's in charge of rounding up party affiliates for votes and other important processes.
He is also chair of the Local Government Policy Committee and vice chair of the Transportation Finance and Policy Committee, the Capital Investment Committee, the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee, the Redistricting Committee and the Subcommittee on Property Taxes.
Jasinski has been involved in the community, serving in several local organizations and as the mayor of Faribault from 2009 to 2016.
Falvey had said she was inspired to run for office when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She said she wanted to vote in the interest of all those in the community, not just the top earners.
"Although it was not a successful run for me, I am pleased with the campaign I ran, the support I received and the folks I met along the way," she said in a statement.
