The newly elected representative for Minnesota's First Congressional District will return to D.C. next year.

Brad Finstad mug

Finstad
Jeff Ettinger mug

Ettinger
Finstad, Ettinger

During an October public candidate forum at the Owatonna Country Club, U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, R-New Ulm, talked about how his seat in Congress belongs to the people of the First Congressional District, not by him or the Republican party. He defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger, of Austin, during the midterm election. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments