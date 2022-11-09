Making his move worth it, State Sen. Gene Dornink was successfully elected to the newly drawn State Senate District 23.
Dornink, a Republican from Brownsdale, secured 61% of the overall vote over Democratic challenger Brandon Lawhead, a lawyer from Austin, who took 39%.
District 23 will include all of Freeborn County, most of Mower and Faribault counties, the southern half of Waseca County — including the cities of Waldorf and New Richland — and the southern half of Steele County — including the cities of Ellendale and Blooming Prairie.
Following the redistricting of his current district, District 27, Dornink publically announced he would be moving from Hayfield in order to continue to represent a bulk of his current constituents. Less than two weeks before the primary, a Freeborn woman filed a petition with the Minnesota Supreme Court asking to remove Dornink's name from the ballot, claiming Dornink still resided in Hayfield — outside of District 23.
The Supreme Court ultimately decided Dornink could remain on the ballot, stating the petition came "too late" after suspicions were first raised. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, who wrote the order, said that “unreasonable delay in filing the petition and the substantial prejudice that would result from making a last-minute change to the ballots after they have been printed and early voting commenced, requires that the petition be dismissed.”
