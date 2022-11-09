Though he has already been serving on the Owatonna City Council, voters finally got the opportunity to decide if they wanted Dan Boeke to represent them in one of the at-large positions.
The people spoke, and Boeke will be serving a full term starting in January.
Boeke, who was first appointed to the City Council in July 2021 following the death of late Councilor Jeff Okerberg, defeated political newcomer Peng Olson by 1,310 votes. Boeke secured 56% of the votes (5,728) on Election Day over Olson's 43% (4,418).
A retired business owner, Boeke said his work on budgets in the private sector would be an asset to the city, and that his priorities included street maintenance, public safety, equity for all, child care and quality of life issues.
Olson, the community relations manager at Federated Insurance, threw her name in the hat in the interest of "ensuring all voices are heard" and to represent the diverse views in Owatonna.
Wednesday morning, Olson posted on her campaign Facebook page a thank you to those who supported her along over the past several months.
"In the end, what we worked hard for did not come to be. We knew it was going to be a tough race and we had a good run," she wrote. "I am humbled to know that many of you placed your belief and trust in me. I can’t thank you enough. I am filled with gratitude and enormous pride for the work and energy that went into my support."
"Congratulations to my opponent, Dan," she continued. "I hope he continues to serve our community by engaging all voices and seeking solutions to benefit the future of Owatonna."
There has been no comment from Boeke at this time.
