Three Steele County commissioners have won their reelection bids.
Commissioners Rick Gnemi and Jim Abbe held off former Commissioners MD Schultz and James "Corky" Ebeling" in Tuesday's election. Gnemi won in a rematch against Schultz for the Steele County Board's District 3 seat with 63.8% of the votes. Abbe defeated Ebeling in a rematch for the District 4 seat with 62.2% of the votes, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Greg Krueger, a retired business owner, was running unopposed for the county board's District 5 seat and received 98.7% of the vote, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.