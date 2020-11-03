Blooming Prairie Mayor Curt Esplan will lead the city for a second term after winning Tuesday's election.
Esplan received 557 votes or 52.8% of the votes against challenger Tom Blome, who received 494 votes. There were five ballots with write-in candidates for mayor, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Esplan, who is retired after a 30-year career at AmesburyTruth, has served as Blooming Prairie's mayor for two years since unseating longtime Mayor H. Peterson in the 2018 election. Esplan was new to politics when he became Blooming Prairie's mayor, but he served on Blooming Prairies' fire and ambulance services.
The Blooming Prairie City Council will also have two new members with Greg Johnson, owner of B to Z Hardware, and Marcy Sundine, the unit director for the Boys & Girls Club of Blooming Prairie. Incumbents Mary Kittelson and Tara Gimbel didn't seek reelection.
Johnson and Sundine won with 767 and 483 votes, respectively, while Trevor Kruckeberg received 323 votes and Joseph Motl received 305 votes.