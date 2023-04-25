Injuries are never ideal but being injured at work can be a real pain, in multiple ways whether it’s physical, mentally, or financially. Injuries can happen in any profession, although is more common in jobs with increased physical demands.

Megan Fuhrman, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist at In Touch Physical Therapy in Owatonna. Reach it at 507-451-7888.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments