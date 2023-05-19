For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what park amenities they wish were in their communities. Here are some of the answers we received:
Ashlee Otterness:
We definitely need a YMCA or recreation center. Albert Lea and Northfield have smaller populations and both have a YMCA, Owatonna is for sure lacking in indoor areas for the long winter months to get some energy out for all the kiddos.
Sarah Palm:
A splash pad! Or any sort of indoor playground, we have way too much winter!
Ashley Marie:
Something for our older youth
Tricia Forsberg:
A sports dome for indoor sports in the winter and cold, wet spring, like soccer, lacrosse, etc.
Jeana Snyder:
SPLASH PAD! Would be perfect next to Manthey Park. Indoor pool would be ideal too, YMCA in place of the old high school
Dave Kofoed:
I think a mountain bike park would be great for families and young people. Also, I think the city should develop a second disc golf course.
Julia Seykora:
I am sure it is not considered an amenity, but Recycle bins.
Shyanne Mae Nordquist:
Indoor playground!!!!!!! My kids go absolutely stir crazy in the winter and rainy days!
Tammy Johns:
Cornhole court
Adam Volsen:
Fishing in our community would be a nice addition, our "lakes" barely support the sunfish. I think the quarry on the north end of town could turn into a nice lake once it is used up. Remember a few years ago it naturally flooded from the river. If it's planned now the city could write a contract with the owners to purchase the land for park development.
Anne Walsh:
Several splash pad locations and an indoor play park that is cost friendly to large families.
Aliree Paul:
Smooth pavement for roller skates
Jo Lerberg:
Lifeguards at Beaver Lake Park
Gina Schulz:
Bounce town!
Lisa Indahl:
A beautiful perennial garden with a walkway would be on my list, just imagine all the butterflies, birds and bees.
Melissa Hanson:
A park and rec swimming program that you can actually get your kids into. They are booked with in 5 minutes of opening. Or offer more sessions for people.
Anne Malmquist:
I’ve been saying indoor playground for years!! Or, like a children’s museum. There is just not enough indoor stuff to do with little kids/ toddlers around here during the winter or when it’s raining outside.
Kathleen McNulty Kreiner:
Shade over the playgrounds! ESPECIALLY at We All Play/Manthy.
Matt Kottke:
Community Center with large indoor pool & walking / jogging track…as well as a sports dome for use in colder months
Kathy Dow:
A veteran's memorial like the one in St. Peter, it's so beautiful.
Robin Mary:
More parks with amenities like the Lincoln School pickleball, ping pong, bean bags courts and equipment.
