This week, we asked our readers in the 507 what their favorite Halloween tradition is. Here are some of the answers we received:
Margie Smith
1) Mix folgers Nitro & Dunkin caramel dark roast w non dairy nut pod creamer & Chiobani creamer @ home 2) Honey lavender Latte @ Central Park Coffee or Owatonna Bagel Shop 3) Peppermint Mocha @ Starbucks
Tim Glende
Orange Juice. Or when I can get it Grapefruit Juice.
Elyse Buck
Black or sometimes with a shot of caramel syrup
Jared Cloud
Iced!
Tena Hager
Flavored creamer
Dawn Ulrich Hager
Tea
Ken Lehman
At home I take it black. The Great Value Kerag stuff from Walmart. When working I like Holiday Station fresh ground with chocolate, Hazelnut and caramel cream.
DeeAnn Bartkey
Coke
Randy Levine
A little non-dairy creamer and a packet of monk fruit sweetener
Kristine L. Hollenbach-Brown
Water with a lemon wedge.
Dan Nechville
Black leaving room for cold water to cool it for faster consumption.
Pat 'Griffith' Carlson
Black
