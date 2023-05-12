For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what they feel the status of the COVID-19 pandemic is, and if they are still taking any precautions.
This was following the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring last week that COVID-19 is no longer a "global health emergency."
Here are some of the answers we received:
Melissa Guy:
We haven't changed much since before Covid. We still get out and do things and have the entire time. Have had a hard time accepting that it was even an issue. Glad that things are going back to normal.
Matt Schultz:
Still washing hands regularly after touching objects in public.
Tim Glende:
A) Keep getting up to date on shots B) Keep masks just in case. C) C) Wash hands. D) All of the above.
Margie Smith:
I believe it was a nasty flu/cold outbreak. Friends of mine that took vaccine was and still IS more sick than they were before all this...It isn't real.. hasn't been sooo ZERO since day 1.
Leah PI:
There’s still plenty of people dying of COVID. I take similar precautions to flu season: wash hands regularly, stay away from visibly ill people, stay home when I’m sick. I do still test when I have respiratory symptoms to make sure I don’t have COVID. I’ve also gotten all my vaccines and boosters.
Kelli Ortiz:
Not taking any precautions. I wash my hands when I should and avoid people if I know they’re sick. I think taking 3 years to return to “normal” is insanity and that so many people's mental health suffers from how the pandemic was handled by our government, myself included.
