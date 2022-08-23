Officers of the Woman’s Club of Owatonna for the 2022-23 season are, left to right, front, Gloria Sabin vice president; Rita Anderson, president; back row, Diane Wilson, secretary, and Jan Mittelstadt Tippett, treasurer. (Submitted photo)
Officers of the Woman’s Club of Owatonna for the 2022-23 season are, left to right, front, Gloria Sabin vice president; Rita Anderson, president; back row, Diane Wilson, secretary, and Jan Mittelstadt Tippett, treasurer. (Submitted photo)
The Shasta Kings, a local and regional band, will provide the program for the Sept. 1 meeting of the Woman’s Club of Owatonna at St. John Lutheran Church. The trio will play classic rock to new country. (Submitted photo)
The 60th season for the Woman’s Club of Owatonna will begin on Thursday, Sept. 1 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave. The meeting starts at 1 p.m.
President Rita Anderson invites interested guests to attend. The opening program is the Shasta Kings, a most local trio who will play a wide variety of guitar/vocal music from classic rock to new country.
Owatonna native Scott Rogness began the Shasta Kings as a duo with Mike Chinander. After Mike retired and moved away, he was joined by Bruce Watts, also born and raised in Owatonna, and later Jeff Busing who grew up in Mankato and now lives in Columbia Heights. All three musicians also have other occupations. Rogness is a physical therapist in Rochester; Watts is the owner of Watts Hair Design; and Buesing is a property manager.
Scott Rogness’s mother, Alice Rogness, was the president of the Woman’s Club of Owatonna for the 1983-84 season.
Woman’s Club of Owatonna was founded and incorporated in the early 1960s. Its first president was Rita Pepper in 1962-63 and the second president was Norma Buxton. There are three living charter members: Sally Alexander, Lorraine Bakko and Carol Diedrich.
This year’s programs are:
• Oct. 6, Chris Norbury, local author, the ins and outs of mystery writing
• Nov. 3, Tracy Bjerke, nutrition and wellness, a twist on old traditions
• Dec. 4, Dan Duffy Orchestra, swing and hot club music, holiday dessert auction.
• January, no meeting, traditional winter month off
• March 2, 2023, OHS jazz band, directed by Peter Guenther
• April 6, 2023, Anne Peterson, the Orphanage Museum
• May 4, 2023, Divas through the Decades, annual spring luncheon.
Chairing the tea committee in September is Bonnie Krueger, assisted by Jane Kittleson, Cathy LaCount, Rita Michaelson, Sharon Tamburro, Kay Tillotson, Susan Urbain and Barb Wiese. Greeters will be Hilde Kehler and Nancy Felber, co-chairs of the facilities committee.
Typically, programs start at 1 p.m., followed by brief announcements, and coffee and dessert. The food is catered.
WCO is still accepting members. Guests interested may speak with membership chair, Mollie Urness, or assistant Judy Moberg before or after any meeting. Dues are $75.
