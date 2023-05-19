Above: Kim Ramsey, a Women United volunteer, busses a table Wednesday evening at Pizza Ranch in Owatonna. Other volunteers worked the floor that night to help raise dollars toward the local program of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Left: Debbie Ensley, Kim Ramsey, Melinda Estey and Karen Duncan spend Wednesday evening volunteering at Pizza Ranch by bussing tables. The four women are a part of Women United with Steele County United Way, and are raising funds to pay for postage of mailing books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. (Annie Harman photos/southernminn.com)
Volunteers with Women United got their hands dirty this week in hopes of helping raise literacy rates in Steele County.
On Wednesday evening, the women bussed tables at Pizza Ranch in Owatonna as a part of a special fundraiser to help support the local program for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. During the period of the women working, 10% of their receipts will be donated to the program, which is sponsored by Women United of the Steele County United Way.
The Imagination Library program sends free, high quality and age appropriate books to registered kids every month from birth to age 5. While Dolly Parton herself pays for all the books, Women United are responsible for the cost of postage.
This fundraiser is in addition to the Power of the Purse event, scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Owatonna Country Club. Tickets for Power of the Purse can be purchased for $60 online at one.bidpal.net/2023powerofpurse or at the UWSC office. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling the office at 507-455-1180. Tickets include entrance to the event, bidding rights, a plated dinner of either parmesan crusted chicken or gluten free pasta primavera, a sweet treat and a complimentary drink ticket.
Furthermore, all day Thursday, June 22, bring in the flyer that you will see around the community to Applebees and 15% of the receipts that day will go to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.