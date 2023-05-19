Volunteers with Women United got their hands dirty this week in hopes of helping raise literacy rates in Steele County.

Women United at Pizza Ranch

Above: Kim Ramsey, a Women United volunteer, busses a table Wednesday evening at Pizza Ranch in Owatonna. Other volunteers worked the floor that night to help raise dollars toward the local program of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Women United

Left: Debbie Ensley, Kim Ramsey, Melinda Estey and Karen Duncan spend Wednesday evening volunteering at Pizza Ranch by bussing tables. The four women are a part of Women United with Steele County United Way, and are raising funds to pay for postage of mailing books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. (Annie Harman photos/southernminn.com)

