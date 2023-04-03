Divas Through the Decades will entertain at the annual spring luncheon of the Woman’s Club of Owatonna. The luncheon will be May 4. Tickets are $15 and non-members may attend. The tickets will be sold in the St. John Lutheran Church narthex from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. The group pays tribute to the most influential female singers in American pop music.
Woman’s Club of Owatonna will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave, to learn why Owatonna was selected as the site of the State School for Dependent and Neglected Children.
Presenting will be Anne Peterson, the Orphanage Museum manager.
Anne is an Owatonna native and a graduate of Owatonna High School. She attended St. Cloud State and received a certificate in technical communication from Minnesota State – Mankato. She worked for 30 years at Federated Insurance and has always loved history and genealogy. She has two daughters and two grandchildren.
“I have the perfect job,” said Anne, “not that I didn’t love my Federated work.”
The orphanage opened its doors on Dec. 1, 1886, on what was then 160 acres a half mile west of the City of Owatonna. Over the years, it grew in acreage and had more than 300 acres. It houses more than 10,600 children during its time as an orphanage, a purpose that ended in 1945. The campus was then a state school for mentally challenged children until it closed in the early 1970s.
During the time it was an orphanage, it used a cottage system, called that to show a family atmosphere. There were 20 to 35 children in each cottage, supervised by a matron.
Cottage 11 was recreated as an exhibit on the West Hills campus in 2008. It was built in 1923 and was a home for boys aged 6 to 13. It, along with the Orphanage Museum in the West Hills administration building is open to the public.
Chairing the social committee in April is Sandy Boss, assisted by Gloria Kenow, Diane Englestad, Joanne Gulickson, Alice Hill, Karen Kanne, Lonna Lysne and Sue Vedder. Greeters are Margaret Gawarcki and Barb Granowski.
Tickets for the May 4 spring luncheon will be on sale in the narthex before and after the membership meeting. The cost is $15. Chairing the annual event are Kathy Jensen and Gloria Sabin. Deadline for ticket purchase is April 14.