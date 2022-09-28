The Woman’s Club of Owatonna will hear about mystery writing at its meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave. Guests are welcome.
The speaker will be local author Chris Norbury. He is an award winning author of two mystery suspense thrillers, Straight River and Castle Danger. These thrillers feature Matt Lanier, a southern Minnesota farm kid turned professional musician whose middle class world is turned upside down by a conspiracy of powerful, ambitious and violent men.
Norbury grew up in the Twin Cities and earned his bachelor’s degree in music education at the University of Minnesota. In addition to being a novelist, he has written for several websites as a freelance writer. His essays on wilderness canoeing have been published in the Boundary Waters Journal. His short story, Killer Tacos, was published in the anthology, Cooked to Death, Vol. 5, Restaurant in Peace.
He is a member of both the Twin Cities and national chapters of the Sisters in Crime. He also belongs to the Alliance of Independent Authors and Support for Indie Authors. He is an advocate of independent bookstores and supports the website indiebound.org whenever possible.
He has been volunteer Big Brother since 2000 and he donates a portion of all his book sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota. During the golf season in Minnesota, he works on perfecting his golf game.
“It’s an impossible dream but also a good excuse to get out of the office,” he said.
Barb Nowak is chairing the social committee for October. She is being assisted by Betty Randall, Bernie Kuhn, Sandy Muir, Penny Nordhorn, Mary Overlie Olson and Marilyn Pedersen.
