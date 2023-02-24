Thursday morning, 10:30 a.m. and snow was still falling as this article was written. But the sun was breaking through, and I was hopeful the snow would soon end. The unofficial yardstick reading on our patio was 14 inches from this three-day weather event.
Randy was blowing the driveway open as I wrote. Just as he nearly finished clearing the end, the city plow arrived, blading a windrow of snow back across the driveway. Timing. Now he’s working on removing that ridge. This is not unexpected; we Minnesotans assume this will always happen.
Neighbors have emerged, too, blowing snow from sidewalks and drives. Across the street, neighbor boys are outside playing. I watched as one scooped snow onto his shovel, waited and then promptly dumped the load onto his brother’s head. Nearby, Dad continued working the snowblower.
This is a snow day for Minnesota kids. E-learning and distance learning or maybe no learning at all.
A mom and her two little ones are out walking the dog.
Businesses and public places — the arts center, the library, the mall, the shoe store — were either closed or opening late. People seemed to be heeding the warnings to stay home and off roadways. Even Randy stayed home from work Thursday.
Traffic, mostly non-existent earlier, was picking up along our main arterial street. Mostly snowplows and pickup trucks, pulling trailers loaded with snow removal equipment.
In the extreme southwestern corner of Minnesota, my native prairie, a portion of Interstate 90 remained closed, along with many state highways. Wind whipped this light snow, creating whiteout conditions, snowdrifts feet high and impassable roads. The National Guard was standing by to launch roadside rescues if needed.
As snowstorms go, I’ve experienced much worse, especially as a Redwood County farm kid. I respect winter in Minnesota, understand the dangers when a major storm descends. And this week, although this storm was not quite the historic storm predicted, I’m good with that. With some 14 inches of total snowfall, that’s enough for me, and Randy.
TELL ME: If you live in Minnesota, how much snow did you get? If you live elsewhere, are you experiencing any bad weather? I’d like to hear your stories.
