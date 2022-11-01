Winter parking restrictions and regulations are set to begin in two weeks. The city of Owatonna has the public and winter parking ordinance posted online at owatonna.gov/514/Public-Winter-Parking for review.
Winter Parking Regulations
For those who must park in the street, you must park your vehicle on alternate sides every night, from Nov. 15 to Mar. 31. Vehicles parked illegally between 12:01 a.m. and noon will be ticketed and towed. The winter parking ordinance exists to expedite and make more efficient snow removal in our community.
On even-numbered calendar dates, vehicles may be parked on the near side of the street adjacent to lots and houses that have been assigned even numbers.
On odd-numbered calendar dates, vehicles may be parked on the near side of the street adjacent to lots and houses that have been assigned odd numbers.
This subdivision does not apply to any street where parking is limited to one side, to any cul-de sac that has combined even and odd house numbers, nor to any street that has more restrictive parking requirements.
Winter Parking Map Web App
Use the new Owatonna Winter Parking Map WebApp to see where to park for the winter parking restrictions in Owatonna that runs Nov. 15 – Mar. 31. The Winter Parking Map WebApp will show where parking is allowed and those areas that are exempt from the winter parking restriction. Easily search an address to determine the odd and even side.
A green line indicates the side that is even.
A red line indicates the side that is odd.
A black line indicates this area is exempt from the winter parking ordinance due to restrictions.
A yellow line will appear during 12:01 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. (noon) to indicate the side of the street you should park on if the area is not restricted.
