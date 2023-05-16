Is knee pain keeping you from doing the things you love? Although there are many forms and causes of knee pain, a common source of knee pain in the United States is patellofemoral syndrome (AKA runner’s knee). As the weather gets warmer, we tend to be more social and want to spend quality time with family and friends. This also means we tend to move more with increase in activities and social events.
So, what is patellofemoral pain? Patellofemoral pain is pain located at the front of the knee, under or around the kneecap (patella). Patellofemoral pain is one of the most common types of knee pain experienced in the United States. It often occurs among athletes, active teenagers, older adults, and people who perform physical labor. It is commonly seen in runners, which is why running mechanics are important. Patellofemoral pain accounts for 20% to 25% of all reported knee pain. The pain tends to affect more women (60-70%) than men (30-40%), this is mainly due to anatomical differences.
The main movement of the knee is to bend and straighten, like a hinge. The two main muscles that control this movement is one the quadriceps (to straighten) and two the hamstrings (to bend). The patella (kneecap) acts as a pulley system, specifically for the quadriceps, allowing the knee work less during knee movement. This gives you more power to use your leg(s) without using as much energy.
Most people with patellofemoral syndrome have difficulty with patellar tracking (Kneecap staying straight in the middle of the knee). Patellar tracking is the movement of the kneecap when the knee is bending and straightening. This may be off due to alignment, muscle tightness or muscle weakness.
The best news is non-invasive treatments, such as physical therapy, is the first line of defense in treating this diagnosis. With physical therapy you will be able to improve control and strength of the hips, knees, and ankles to decrease strain on and around the kneecap eliminating the patellofemoral pain. There are so many causes for patellofemoral pain including tight hamstrings, poor foot support, excessive training, poor balance, and so much more. We will work on controlling movement patterns and find the source of your pain. As physical therapists, we design many unique treatment programs for people with patellofemoral pain eliminating pain and improve overall function.
Having a less knee pain would make life a lot easier so call your physical therapist to get an appointment today and make the change to allow you to move all year round.
Megan Fuhrman, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist at In Touch Physical Therapy in Owatonna. Reach it at 507-451-7888.