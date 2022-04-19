West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Trips
Treasure Island with Bingo option: May 11
Visit Treasure Island Resort and Casino for a chance to win big and play some Bingo! A $3 food voucher and $15 of free slot play money will be provided to each participant. Bingo is not included in the price of this trip, so you need to bring extra money for Bingo and food. This is a partnered program between the West Hills Social Commons and Buckham West to give you more opportunities to connect with others. Please call 507-444-4321 to register or stop by the West Hills Social Commons.
ALP Member price: $25
Buckham Member price: $35 with Coupon Code
Non member price: $40
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:25 a.m.
Return time 5:10 p.m.
Buckham West
Pick up Time 10:00am
Return Time 4:50pm
Twins baseball game: August 3
Join us as we hitch a bus ride up to the Twins Stadium to enjoy some good old fashion baseball. Bring your glove because this trip is going to be a home run. Coach buses are provided for transportation. This is a partnered program between the West Hills Social Commons and Buckham West to give you more opportunities to connect with others. Please call 507-444-4321 to register or stop by the West Hills Social Commons.
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:30 a.m.
Return time 5:50 p.m.
$55 — West Hills Social Commons member
$70 — Non Member
Please bring money for food or concessions.
The Elvis Show: September 11
Performer Joe Sir captures the legendary essence of Elvis Presley from his edgy, rich voice to his looks and moves. This tribute to Elvis is much deeper than just entertainment – it tells a story. Showcasing songs from all the different periods of Elvis’s career including his ‘50s hits, songs from his movies, and his record-breaking years in Las Vegas, The Elvis Show pays tribute to one of the greatest entertainers of the 20 century. Lunch is included. Register by August 24 by calling 507-444-4321.
ALP member price: $65
Non member price: $80
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:55 a.m.
Return time 5:40 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, April 15. There were 13 players, 4 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Betty Mikeworth with 3,970 points. Second place went to Anne Ruehling with 3,490 points. Third place went to Lowell Larson with 3,180 points. Fourth place went to Bill Traetow with 3,130 points. Fifth place went to Dennis King with 2,510 points. Sixth place went to Roger Milbrath with 2,510 points. 7th place went to Helen Traetow with 2,330 points. Betty Mikeworth made a 10 no trump bid. Ann Ruehling made 3 10 club bids. Bill Traetow made a 10 no trump bid. Dennis King made a 10 spades bid.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for Monday, April 18:
1st place: Joan Kaiser with 824 points
2nd place: Ann R. with 815 points
3rd place: Sharon Hassing with 800 points
Joan Kaiser had a 20 hand.