West Hills Social Commons
The West Hills Socials Commons is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Membership
Sign up for our membership and get access to discounted programming along with discounts at several business part of our local partnership program. The annual membership fee remains at $40 for the 2022 year. Annual memberships are valid for January through December.
Adult Leisure Pursuit Partnership Program
Along with your membership to our facility you will receive a partnership card with discounts to several business. We have added a few new ones this week. They include
• Bridges Chiropractic Health Clinic: $5 off a 60 min or 90 min massage (not to be used with any other discount)
• Hair Studio One and Boutique: 10% off any boutique item including clothing, purse, and jewelry
• Tone Music: 10% off regular priced merchandise (some restrictions apply)
• Fareway Meat and Grocery: $5.00 off an order of $50 or more (excludes tobacco, lotto and gift cards)
For a complete list of partners, stop by the West Hills Social Commons Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Trips
U of M Landscape Arboretum with winery option: May 4
Spring is in full bloom and so are the tulips at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. During this trip we will quality time getting the opportunity to walk around at the gardens, which includes a trolley ride around the gardens. Our stop at the Arboretum will be followed by a social hour at New Chapter Winery.
Registration deadline: April 27 @ 4 p.m.
West Hills Social Commons member price: $40
Buckham member price: $50
Non-member price: $55
Additional add-on fees:
Cold lunch - $9
Wine flight 3x 2oz pours -$10
Winery tour with flight 8x 2oz pours -$26
You should bring your own lunch if you do not opt in for lunch. A cooler will be available for you to store your food.
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:40 a.m.
Return time 5:30 p.m.
Buckham West:
Pick up time 10:15 a.m.
Return time 5:05 p.m.
The Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Thru: September 28
Location: Ames Theater
The Church Basement Ladies are at it again. In the 9th installment of the highly successful series, the year is 1975 and all your favorite characters are back! Whether this is your first visit to the basement or you’ve seen ‘em all, you won’t want to miss this brand new show. Come along as the ladies don their polyester pantsuits and sing, dance and laugh their way thru this hilarious and touching new musical, PLOWIN’ THRU.
Registration deadline: September 6 @ 4 p.m.
West Hills Social Commons member price: $75
Buckham member price: $85
Non-member price: $90
West Hills Social Commons:
Pick up time 9:50 a.m.
Return time 4:20 p.m.
Buckham West:
Pick up time 10:35 a.m.
Return time 3:50 p.m.
500 Club
Played on Friday, April 22. There were 12 players, 3 tables with 7 rounds. First place went to Annie Matzke with 3,830 points. Second place went to Deb DeCoux with 3,340 points. Third place went to Dennis King with 3,240 points. Fourth place went to Roger Milbrath with 3,050 points. Fifth place went to Helen Traetow with 3,040 points. Sixth place went to Lowell Larson with 2,940 points.
The 500 group meets weekly on Fridays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and play begins promptly at 8:45 a.m. They play until 11:30 a.m. Play for a buck and stay for the fun!
Cribbage
Scores for Monday, April 25:
1st place: Joan Kaiser with 829 points
2nd place: Dennis with 816 points
3rd place: Deb DeCoux with 807 points