The Steele County fairgrounds in Owatonna will be the place to be August 16–21 as we “Celebrate the Red, White and Blue in 2022”. The Steele County Free Fair, Minnesota’s Biggest County Fair, has over 5,000 free exhibits including 200 animals, the FFA Children’s Barnyard, the Great Outdoors Center, and the A-Z Petting Zoo, sponsored by Community Bank Owatonna and R & K Electric, to delight fairgoers. Free entertainment will be found on three outdoor stages and in the beer garden. In addition, 300 indoor commercial exhibits, over 200 outdoor vendors — including 100 food stands, and up to 40 thrilling rides on the Goldstar Amusements midway will be available daily.

