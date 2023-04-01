izzy-12-mitten-on.jpeg

It’s still cold enough for winter gear here in Minnesota. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo January 2018)

Winter retains its firm grip on Minnesota, even in this official season of spring. We are in a Winter Storm Warning for Friday evening through Saturday morning with some 4-6 inches of snow forecast for my area along with wind gusts to 45 mph. Other parts of Minnesota could see more snow and wind, resulting in blizzard conditions.

horseshoe-lake-9222-loon-with-open-wings.jpeg

A loon family on Horseshore Lake south of Crosslake in central Minnesota. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo July 2020)
lake-9302-lake-sky-in-minnesota.jpeg

A beautiful summer day at Horseshoe Lake. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo July 2020)
lake-9413-kids-chairs-on-beach.jpeg

On the beach at Horseshoe Lake. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo July 2020)

Audrey Kletscher Helbling creates with her Canon camera and words from her home base in Faribault. She focuses on the ordinary, on everyday life. You can find more of her work on her blog: https://mnprairieroots.com

