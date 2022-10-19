Landlords, farmers, and agri-business professionals should make plans to attend one of the informative in-person meetings being held across Minnesota in November and December. These free meetings are being provided by the University of Minnesota Extension.
Farmland rental rates are the largest input cost the farmer has and determining a fair farm rent agreement is always challenging no matter the year. Negotiating something that satisfies the landowner and the farmer is critical to long term success. David Bau, Extension Educators in Ag Business Management, will help by sharing examples, factsheets and worksheets to determine a price reasonable for both parties.
Make plans to attend one of these local meetings. Check out UMN Extension’s land rent website at z.umn.edu/rentworkshop for the complete schedule of dates and locations of workshops across the state.
No pre-registration required for the in-person events. Attendees will receive materials to take home that will assist with their negotiations.
Several meetings will take place in southern Minnesota, including the following locations:
Monday, Nov. 28, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Steele County Community Center, 1380 S. Elm St. Owatonna, MN 55060
Monday, Nov. 28, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. at Rice County 4-H Building, 1900 Fairgrounds Dr. #17 Faribault, MN 55021
Thursday, Dec. 8, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. at Blooming Prairie City Hall, 138 Hwy Ave. S. Blooming Prairie, MN 55917
Thursday, Dec/ 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Elko New Market Library, 110 J. Roberts Way Elko New Market, MN 55054
For more information about these locations, please contact Claire LaCanne, Extension Educator, Rice and Steele counties, at lacanne@umn.edu or 507-330-0447.
