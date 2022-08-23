If you know someone who participates in sports, head injuries and concussions may be a cause for concern. Concussions can happen at any time, especially if someone is involved in a high impact sport like football, hockey, and soccer. There is data that has uncovered an alarming trend of the number of head injuries/concussions, which should raise many questions about the safety and well-being of athletes who participate in high impact sports. Due to the limited availability and significant impact of concussion care, our physical therapists have become certified as Complete Concussion Management (CCMI) Clinicians and provide advanced care in management and rehabilitation of concussions. We are committed to provide evidence-based concussion care, as well as share valuable information on brain recovery that can help to inform our community on safer return to learn, work, and play decisions.

Courtney Keller is the office manager at In Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached by calling In Touch Physical Therapy at 451-7888.

