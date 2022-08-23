If you know someone who participates in sports, head injuries and concussions may be a cause for concern. Concussions can happen at any time, especially if someone is involved in a high impact sport like football, hockey, and soccer. There is data that has uncovered an alarming trend of the number of head injuries/concussions, which should raise many questions about the safety and well-being of athletes who participate in high impact sports. Due to the limited availability and significant impact of concussion care, our physical therapists have become certified as Complete Concussion Management (CCMI) Clinicians and provide advanced care in management and rehabilitation of concussions. We are committed to provide evidence-based concussion care, as well as share valuable information on brain recovery that can help to inform our community on safer return to learn, work, and play decisions.
What is a concussion?
A concussion is a brain injury caused by a vigorous, unnatural acceleration or deceleration of the brain. The impact causes trauma to the head and neck and leads to a biochemical imbalance of the brain cells. The imbalance decreases the amount of blood flow resulting from energy deficits which can impair brain function.
Concussion prevention
It's almost impossible to prevent concussions, but it is possible to reduce the risk. One of the easiest and most effective ways to reduce the risk of concussion is to wear a protective helmet. Besides wearing a helmet, it's crucial for athletes to learn neck-strengthening exercises. The strength and stability of the muscles of the neck and trunk will help minimize the impact of injuries and the likelihood (and severity) of concussions in high-impact sports. For those who are participants in sports programs, they can benefit from an evaluation by one of our physical therapists, who will help determine potential areas of weakness and instability. Information from the evaluation will help your physical therapist design a neck-strengthening program that can help avoid serious injury from future concussions due to weak neck muscles.
Physical therapy can help
As trained multidisciplinary healthcare practitioners, our physical therapists can offer early intervention with a personalized approach to significantly improve recovery. They have an extensive, specialized background in concussion care, allowing them the opportunity to create a strategy for care that may include nutrition intervention, vestibular rehabilitation, vision therapy, exercise, manual therapy, as well as multimodal baseline testing. The sooner you are seen, the faster you will recover and discover the healing you need. Seeing a therapist early on will always decrease your likelihood of developing post-concussion syndrome, which can bring mental processing problems long after the date of the initial injury.
Courtney Keller is the office manager at In Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached by calling In Touch Physical Therapy at 451-7888.
