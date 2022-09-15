West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center is preparing dual-purpose tennis and pickleball courts that will be ready this fall. Pickleball will be on courts five and six. Courts one through four will remain designated for tennis only. Pickleball lines will be a blended dark blue color. Pickleball nets will be rollable and USA Pickleball approved. Pickleball paddles, balls and other accessories will be available for purchase at the West Hills Pro Shop.
Pickleball is a court sport played on a badminton-sized court with the net set to a height of 34 inches at the center. It is played with a perforated plastic ball and composite or wooden paddles about twice the size of ping-pong paddles. It can be played indoors or outdoors and is easy to learn. It can also develop into a fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players. In recent years, pickleball has developed a passionate following due to its friendly, social nature and its short learning curve. Pickleball can be played as singles or doubles. New players can learn the basic rules quickly in a single session. No special apparel is needed. Equipment is relatively inexpensive and easily portable. The game can be played by all ages.
Leagues, events, programs and competitive pickleball match opportunities will be available.
