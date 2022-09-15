West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center is preparing dual-purpose tennis and pickleball courts that will be ready this fall. Pickleball will be on courts five and six. Courts one through four will remain designated for tennis only. Pickleball lines will be a blended dark blue color. Pickleball nets will be rollable and USA Pickleball approved. Pickleball paddles, balls and other accessories will be available for purchase at the West Hills Pro Shop.

