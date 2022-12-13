The Wenger Corporation completed its workplace campaign dedicated to raising funds for the United Way of Steele County in early December, once again raising thousands of dollars for the organization. Wenger has long been a supporter of the United Way and its mission to uplift the residents of Steele County. This year’s campaign helped to raise just over $44,000 toward the United Way’s overall goal to raise $800,000 in 2022.

The mission of the United Way is to change lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community. For more information, visit unitedwaysteelecounty.org or follow us on social media @uwsteelecounty

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments