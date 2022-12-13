...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
(Photo courtesy of the United Way of Steele County)
The Wenger Corporation completed its workplace campaign dedicated to raising funds for the United Way of Steele County in early December, once again raising thousands of dollars for the organization. Wenger has long been a supporter of the United Way and its mission to uplift the residents of Steele County. This year’s campaign helped to raise just over $44,000 toward the United Way’s overall goal to raise $800,000 in 2022.
Administrative staff at Wenger worked hard to make this year’s campaign fun, engaging, and successful, holding events, games, and auctions to help raise funds. “Each year, we (the internal United Way committee at Wenger) plan an all-employee kickoff event that relates to the campaign theme. We sell raffle tickets to vote for coworkers to participate in the live kickoff event and a chance to win prizes in return. All proceeds go toward our annual United Way campaign,” said Tricia Forsberg, Wenger project manager. Wenger continues to find innovative ways to connect with their employees and engage with them on meaningful and impactful levels.
Along with the money raised from the employees of Wenger came a corporate match from the company itself. Wenger has long been a company with philanthropy at its heart, and this effort shows that it is not only the employees, but the company that supports the mission of the United Way. “A core value at Wenger Corporation is to give back to the communities in which we operate, and the annual United Way Campaign is the largest and most focused of all of our charitable activities throughout the year. I am proud of the efforts of our committee volunteers, and of the generosity shown by all of our team members across the organization. Although we fell short of this year’s target, the contributions still represent a significant donation to the United Way of Steele County,” stated Chris Simpson, President and CEO at Wenger Corporation.
“Working with the team at Wenger was a delight,” says Kellen Hinrichsen, United Way’s donor development coordinator. “They were so enthusiastic and inventive with their plans. It really shows how deeply rooted they are in the community in how they step up to the plate for our campaign each year.”
This year’s United Way campaign goal to raise $800,000 will help fund 30 different programs aimed at improving the lives of residents in Steele County. Every dollar raised remains in Steele County, ensuring that our local needs are met and our neighbors are supported. The campaign total currently sits at just over 75%, on track with the previous year’s totals at this point.
There are still several local businesses that are currently wrapping up campaigns or working on ones that will run through the month. If you are interested in participating in this year’s fundraising campaign, contact the United Way of Steele County at their office by calling 507-455-1180.
The mission of the United Way is to change lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community. For more information, visit unitedwaysteelecounty.org or follow us on social media @uwsteelecounty