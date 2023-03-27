Wendy Forthun, ALC and Kirk E Swenson with 1 Stop Realty from Kasson, MN, have been recognized as a part of the 2022 APEX Producers Club by the REALTORS® Land Institute as a part of the RLI APEX Production Awards Program, sponsored by The Land Report. Wendy and Kirk were recognized by RLI CEO Aubrie Kobernus as well as The Land Report’s Co-founders Eddie Lee Rider Jr. and Eric O’Keefe at a special awards ceremony on Tuesday, March 7, during RLI’s 2023 National Land Conference (NLC23) in Denver, CO.
“I am so grateful to have received this prestigious award. I feel truly blessed to do what I love each and every day. There is nothing better than being able to help my clients accomplish their agricultural real estate goals. Cheers to many more to come!” said Wendy upon receiving the award.
Wendy has been with 1 Stop Realty for 20 years and as an Accredited Land Consultant, has an in-depth understanding of land transactions. She helps create solutions, add value, and build wealth for her clients. There is no property she can’t deal with and figure out the best solution for all parties involved. Wendy simplifies the process so that each one of her clients fully understands what’s going on and are informed each step of the way.
As Broker and President/Owner of 1 Stop Realty, Kirk has an unmatched level of professionalism, knowledge, and expertise. He has 45 years of experience in land sales, auctions, management, and 1031 exchanges. Kirk has represented some of the largest land owners in Minnesota selling hundreds of thousands of acres. With his ability to solve any land real estate situation you may have; you can feel confident you are represented by the best.
“We are proud of Wendy and Kirk as well as all our members that were recognized as part of our award programs for their accomplishments in 2022. They truly are the most accomplished professionals with the highest levels of expertise in land real estate,” said RLI’s CEO Aubrie Kobernus, MBA, RCE. Top awards winners will receive national recognition in The Land Report’s Spring Magazine, RLI’s Spring issue of Terra Firma magazine, as well as additional promotions throughout the year.
All land professionals recognized as part of the RLI APEX Producers Club are active members of RLI and have at least $5M dollars of qualifying dollar volume in closed land sales in 2022.