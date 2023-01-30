...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Wealth Management Solutions a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Owatonna, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams” published by Forbes. The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.
The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors and their teams. Wealth Management Solutions was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in their practice and approach to working with clients.
Wealth Management Solutions is led by managing partners Greg Thoen CFP®, ChFC®, CLU® , Randy Kramer CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, APMA™ , and Brianne Erickson ChFC®, APMA™, CLU®. The Owatonna team also includes financial advisor(s) Heather Nelson, Tim Robinson, and support staff Becca Sorenson and Jessica Durand.