Woman’s Club of Owatonna will visit wild Africa — Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia — when it meets at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2
The meeting is at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave. Interested people are invited to attend.
Presenting the program is Eileen Newhouse of Owatonna. She describes herself as an inveterate traveler, lifelong learner and retired attorney. She earned her degree in English from Houghton College in western New York and her law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in northwest Indiana.
Newhouse began her legal career at Mayer Brown, a global law firm headquartered in Chicago and then spent 25 years at Ameriprise Financial Services in Minneapolis, specializing in the laws governing mutual funds.
Now retired, she continues to travel. Among her more memorable adventures were two weeks volunteering on an archeological dig on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus and a trip to China that was interrupted by the Tiananmen massacre in Beijing.
“I look forward to taking you on a virtual safari featuring highlights of my 2019 trip,” she said.
Chairing the social committee on Feb. 2 is LeAnn Fynbo. She is being assisted by Connie Cass, Margaret Gaworecki, Phyllis Hegle, Audrey Holland, Sally Nelson, Wendy Nordquist Rau and Trudy Pierce. Greeters are Jane Kittleson and Joan Salmonsen.
