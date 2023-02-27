The Owatonna High School Jazz Band will entertain at the Woman’s Club of Owatonna monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 2. The meeting will be at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave., Owatonna.
Guests are welcome. There is no charge.
The 20-piece audition band is directed by Peter Guenther, director of bands at OHS. Guenther has been with the public school since September 2001. Prior to coming to Owatonna he was at the Lake City High School from 1993-2001.
He holds his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin at Eau Claire and his master’s degree in education from Winona State University. In 2010, he was selected by his colleagues as the Owatonna teacher of the year. In 2013, he received the Owatonna Community Arts Award.
Chairing the social committee in March is Nancy Westphal, assisted by Nancy Fichten Rucks, Linda Gerandy, Mary Groff, Marlene Camilli, Karen Killen, Joanne Lockner and Kay Oberle. Greeters are Sharon Bishop and Lonna Lysne.
At the March meeting, tickets will be sold for the May 4 luncheon. The cost is $15. Entertaining after lunch will be “Divas Through the Decades.” Guests are also welcome to attend the luncheon. Co-chairing the annual event are Kathy Jensen and Gloria Sabin.
Jane Middlestadt, activities chair, will also be taking reservations for the May 17 trip to the Minnesota Arboredom. The cost is $60 which includes the bus, a trolley tour, and lunch. She is also taking reservations for the Chanhassen production of “Jersey Boys” on Oct. 18.
Membership dues are now being accepted for the 2023-24 year. Those who join for the first time, will receive the rest of this membership year as a bonus.