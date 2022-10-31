Woman’s Club of Owatonna will learn about new twists on old traditions at its regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at St. John Lutheran Church, 1301 Lincoln Ave.
The speaker is Tracy Bjerke, a registered dietitian in Owatonna. She is the owner of Bjerke Nutrition and Wellness, LLC. Besides talking about new twists for the holiday season she will offer tips and ideas for cooking for one or two people all year round.
WCO president Rita Anderson invites interested people to attend. There is no charge.
Bjerke is a certified intuitive eating counselor who helps people cultivate a heathy relationship with food, mind and body. She earned her bachelor’s degree in dietetics from Minnesota State University-Mankato followed by a dietetic internship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. She has been working in Owatonna for the last nine years.
She said the mission of her business is to help clients heal their relationship with food, find freedom from diet culture and get back to the joy of using weight-inclusive, anti-diet approaches to nutrition counseling.
Greeters will be Phyllis Hegle and Sandy Muir.
Co-chairs of the social committee for November are Cindy Trapp and Connie Ruth. They are being assisted by Jan Bowar, Patti Braasch-Turi, Linn Bruns, Nancy Felber, Audrey Parker and Kathi Upham. Pumpkin pie is on the menu.
