The Woman’s Club of Owatonna passed the hat for Community Pathways of Steele County at its May luncheon and recently presented the cash and checks totaling $2,073 to Dom Korbel, executive director. Left to right are 2023-24 WCO officers Bonnie Joachim, vice president, Jan Mittelstadt Tippett, treasurer, Korbel, Gloria Sabin, president, and Diane Wilson, secretary. The amount on the big check is incorrect. The gifts totaled $2,073. (Submitted photo)
  

