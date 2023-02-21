...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this
afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more
widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into
Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow
accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best
chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from
west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5
heaviest snow storms for many location.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many
counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame.
Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across
the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep, making travel nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to
21 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Brandon Wayne, CRPC, a private wealth advisor with Wayne Norrid Wetmore Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. in Owatonna, has reached a career milestone through the company’s Circle of Success program by achieving years of consistently high performance.
Less than 10% percent of Ameriprise advisors have earned this distinction. Wayne was one of only 46 advisors to achieve this milestone in 2022.
He has 22 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
As a Private Wealth Advisor, Wayne provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients.