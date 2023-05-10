Associate Editor
VIBES, formerly Sollid Studios, will be hosting a grand re-opening to celebrate the business rebranding. The fitness center is located at 1400 South Oak Avenue in Owatonna.
Friday, May 19, 4-7 p.m.
VIBES Grand Re-Opening: Snacks, specials, check out the studio updates!
Sunday, May 21, 12-1:30 p.m.
Fourth Annual Community Kindness Event: VIBES Strength/Yoga/Meditation class, Steele Threads t-shirt, Souba’s plant, Hy-Vee treats – all proceeds go to the Steele County Humane Society.
