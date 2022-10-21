Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the roundabout at Rose Street and Grove Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic so improvements regarding traffic flow can be made.
This roundabout was constructed in 2020.
“Following the construction of this roundabout, the Police Department has seen an increase in traffic crashes, near-miss collisions and non-compliant driving behavior,” according to Police Chief Jeff Mundale. “Due to concerns regarding the use and safety of the roundabout, law enforcement officials called upon traffic engineers for help.”
Its design is being modified to raise the center island’s curb to four inches and replace the center island.
“These modifications are expected to improve driver behavior upon approaching the circulatory roadway and to enhance traffic calming,” said Sean Murphy, Assistant City Engineer.
Large truck traffic will not be impacted by the modifications once they are completed. A detour for Rose Street will reroute traffic to Elm Avenue, Fremont Street, Mineral Springs Road, Cherry Street and Pine Avenue. The detour for Grove Avenue will reroute traffic to Pearl Street, Elm Avenue and Fremont Street. During construction, large trucks will need to use an alternate route as the detour route has a maximum height clearance of 11 feet and eight inches.
Construction is dependent on weather conditions. Motorists are encouraged to drive with caution and slow down through work zones for their own safety and the safety of construction crews. Traffic delays are expected during the construction. Please follow these reminders to safely navigate all roundabouts:
SLOW down when approaching a roundabout
Obey speed advisory signs while in the roundabout
Never drive straight across the roundabout
Driving over the solid yellow line is prohibited by law
Drive in a circular path
Traffic entering the roundabout YIELDS to the traffic already in the roundabout, merge into the flow of traffic when it is safe
Yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk
Continue through the roundabout until exiting without stopping or passing unless it is necessary to yield to traffic or pedestrians
For additional information about the City of Owatonna or this project, please visit owatonna.gov or follow the City of Owatonna on Facebook.
