Next Thursday, April 27 at 2 p.m., MOVIES AT THE LIBRARY will present a compelling 2022 drama. Licensing guidelines prevent us from giving film titles in press releases. We hope the following summary will encourage you to join us at the movies.
Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. After experiencing a series of domestic and sexual abuse incidents, the women must confront the men who hurt them and endure the consequences of the choices they've been forced to make. They face a complicated conundrum of commitment, faith, and self-preservation.
Rated PG-13 for sexual assault, mature thematic content, bloody images, and some strong language Run time: 1 h 44 min
For more information on this and all library programs, please stop and see us, check our website www.owatonna.info All films become part of our permanent DVD collection after the final showing, and there is no charge for any programs at the library.
Our 3rd floor Gainey Room has a widescreen Blu-ray projector, large screen, surround sound system, and upholstered seating. Our meeting room also has hearing assisted looping technology which enhances the audio for patrons who use hearing devices with telecoil or T-coil.