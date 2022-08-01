...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
University of Minnesota salutes 2022 Farm Families of the Year
Eighty-five farm families and operations, the most in recent memory, will be honored in August by the University of Minnesota at the 2022 Farm Family of the Year ceremony.
The farms will be recognized in a ceremony beginning at 1:15 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, at the annual Minnesota Farmfest on the Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls. The event is in the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center on the estate grounds.
Those honored cover a wide spectrum of farming, from traditional crops and livestock to community-based ventures focused on organics and traditional native foods. They were chosen by county-based local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to enhancing and supporting agriculture.
“This year's Minnesota's Farm Families of the Year reflect the breadth and variety of agriculture in our state," said Extension Dean Bev Durgan. "The University of Minnesota is proud to honor these families and their innovation and dedication to Minnesota agriculture."
The Steele County Farm Family of the Year is the Dinses, the fourth generation of their family to farm their land. Over the years, the farm has changed from a dairy and swine operation to what is now a cash crop farm growing corn and soybeans. The Dinse family farms 1,600 acres in Meriden township.
Mike is the owner/operator of the farm. Marsha is a third-grade teacher and helps with parts running, meals, and providing rides to family members. The Dinses’ oldest son, Matt, works for Central Farm Service as a precision agronomy specialist. Matt helps on the farm when time allows. Matt’s wife, Paige, is a nurse practitioner at Compare in Owatonna and Rochester. Their son, Kayson Paul, joined the family earlier this year.
Mike and Marsha’s son Mitch is an industrial tech/ag ed teacher at Owatonna High School and helps around the farm when he can. Their daughter, Mikayla, is a student at South Dakota State University majoring in animal science and she too helps on the farm when she is able.
Mike is a 14-year member of their local rural fire association, and the family is very involved in Steele County 4-H and the Steele County Fair. Mike and Marsha have served as 4-H club leaders and on the 4-H livestock committee, 4-H purple ribbon committee, and 4-H market sale committee.
