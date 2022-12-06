Steele County businesses continue their efforts to support the United Way of Steele County as more workplace campaigns wrap up during this year’s annual fundraising campaign. Among the campaigns that have recently concluded are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, Clifton Larson Allen, the Owatonna Public Utilities, West Bank, Cedar Valley Services, Healthy Seniors of Steele County, Profinium, North Risk Partners, Transitional Housing of Steele County, and Life Fitness/Cybex. Combined, these local businesses helped to raise over $18,000 for the United Way of Steele County. Lofty goals had been set by several of these organizations, and the employees came together to surpass previous giving levels in many instances. Campaign leaders continued to find new and exciting ways to involve employees, make them aware of the work done by the United Way, and build pride in their local community and workplaces.

