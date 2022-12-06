Steele County businesses continue their efforts to support the United Way of Steele County as more workplace campaigns wrap up during this year’s annual fundraising campaign. Among the campaigns that have recently concluded are Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota, Clifton Larson Allen, the Owatonna Public Utilities, West Bank, Cedar Valley Services, Healthy Seniors of Steele County, Profinium, North Risk Partners, Transitional Housing of Steele County, and Life Fitness/Cybex. Combined, these local businesses helped to raise over $18,000 for the United Way of Steele County. Lofty goals had been set by several of these organizations, and the employees came together to surpass previous giving levels in many instances. Campaign leaders continued to find new and exciting ways to involve employees, make them aware of the work done by the United Way, and build pride in their local community and workplaces.
The United Way of Steele County has worked with local businesses for decades in efforts to raise funds to provide for local services that assist Steele County residents in need. The current goal for the 2022 campaign season is set for $800,000 in order to fund 30 programs throughout the county. These services provide a safety net for our friends and families when they need it the most. Together with 18 local partner agencies, the United Way attacks poverty on numerous interconnected fronts to achieve lasting change while providing the essential building blocks for a good quality of life.
There are still several local businesses that are currently wrapping up campaigns, or working on ones that will run through the month. If you are interested in participating in this year’s fundraising campaign, contact the United Way of Steele County at their office by calling 507-455-1180.
The mission of the United Way is to change lives by mobilizing and optimizing the caring power of our community. For more information, visit unitedwaysteelecounty.org or follow us on social media @uwsteelecounty