The families that are adopted out through our program may have specific needs that differ from what the Toys for Tots/Family to Family General Distribution Project can provide. All family members, not just children, are included in the adoption. As a sponsor, you will need to provide a food card for the family as well as spend (at a minimum) a dollar amount per family member. If you're interested in sponsoring, please contact United Way of Steele County and we'll be happy to provide you with the specific spending requirements.
All families are ANONYMOUS. A family number will be assigned to distinguish each family for recipient verification. If the packages are wrapped, please attach a card on the outside of the package indicating the contents, family number assigned, and what person the package is intended for (e.g., 1 year old female). You can also identify yourself or your organization so that a thank you can be sent.
Social workers, financial workers, and other community agencies make referrals to this program. Families are not able to self-refer and we are sorry that referrals from family members or friends are not accepted. Families accepted into this program are ineligible to participate in any other gift-giving program, such as Toys for Tots, and will not be accepted as recipients next year, so please make this a special holiday for them.
To make the process easy for all involved, we ask that sponsors please remain in their vehicle when they arrive for drop off. Volunteers will come out to the vehicle, obtain sponsor information, and then bring donated items in to the facility.
We will have specific drop off times on the days of Dec. 12 and 13. Our distribution to the families will be Dec. 14 and 15.
Dec. 12 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Owatonna from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 13 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Owatonna from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
