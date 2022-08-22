United Way of Steele County kicked off its annual fundraising campaign at the Steele County Free Fair on Sunday.
The 2022 campaign will mark the 69th year the nonprofit organization has provided service to Steele County. Last year, United Way made life better for 18,000 people across the county, partnering with 18 local nonprofits to provide over 30 health, education and economic mobility programs.UWSC helped 2,200 people invest in local neighborhoods, and 115 volunteers give back, help out and serve others in meaningful ways.
This year, UWSC is partnering with Viracon, who will serve as the 2022 Corporate Campaign Leader.
“Viracon has been an iconic local business leader in Steele County,” said UWSC President Annette Duncan. “We believe that, together, we can inspire others and make a difference. Together, we can Live United.”
United Way uses its global reach and local presence to build stronger communities, aiming to improve the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Today, the most vulnerable — including low-income BIPOC, the youngest and oldest in under-resourced communities, and those barely getting by before — are struggling more than ever. That’s why United Way steps up wherever needed by responding to immediate needs.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.