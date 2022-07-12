Last fall, many of our donors filled out pledge forms to support United Way of Steele County while others stopped into our office on Austin Road and dropped off a check. Regardless of the how they donated, every gift was made with the belief that United Way thoroughly vets each grant request to ensure that dollars are awarded to programs that address the biggest needs in our community. We know that people give to United Way because it is an easy way to give give back while touching the lives of many of our friends and neighbors. UWSC is pleased to share the results of our 2022 Community Investment process with you:
Eighteen volunteers in three focus areas have completed their work, and the results are in.
Education Grants
Big Brothers Big Sisters — Community Mentor Program
Big Brothers Big Sisters — REACH Program
Medford Public School — Tiger Club
Blooming Prairie Youth Club — Academic Success
Somali American Cultural Society of Owatonna — Tutoring
Workforce Development — Job Readiness Counselor
Economic Mobility Grants
Southern MN Regional Legal Services — Family Law
Southern MN Regional Legal Services — Government Benefits
Community Pathways — Unique Finds
Community Pathways — Marketplace
Workforce Development — Universal Customer
Children’s Remedial Fund — Healthcare Stipends
Transitional Housing — Transitional Housing Program
Transitional Housing — Eviction Prevention
Cedar Valley Services — Competitive Placement
Cedar Valley Services — Preschool Transportation
Rachel’s Light — Stabilization Program
Health Grants
SEMCAC — Senior Nutrition
SEMCAC — Caregiver Advocate Assistance
Let’s Smile — Clinical Dental
Let’s Smile — Oral Health Education
South Central Human Relations Center — Sage Enrichment Center
Exchange Club Center for Family Unity — Supervised Visitation
Exchange Club Center for Family Unity — In Home Mentoring
Healthy Seniors — Neighbor to Neighbor
Crisis Resource Center — Abused Children Program
Crisis Resource Center — Domestic Violence Program
HealthFinders — Dental Program
HealthFinders — Medical Program
HealthFinders — Mental Health Program
Thanks to all of our donors for supporting the work of these extraordinary agencies. A very special thank you to all the volunteers involved in vetting, discussing and deciding how much each great organization receives. United Way supports the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Steele County because these focus areas provide the foundation that makes up quality and enriching lives. Transformational change doesn’t happen alone; it takes an entire community working together to help our friends and neighbors in need. Thank you for joining the fight, and thank you for Living United!