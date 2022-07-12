smile fairy

Holly Jorgensen, also known as the Smile Fairy, visits with a first-grade classroom at Washington Elementary to teach students about plaque, cavities and proper oral hygiene. Her nonprofit, Let's Smile, is one of 18 local agencies to receive a grant from United Way of Steele County.

Last fall, many of our donors filled out pledge forms to support United Way of Steele County while others stopped into our office on Austin Road and dropped off a check. Regardless of the how they donated, every gift was made with the belief that United Way thoroughly vets each grant request to ensure that dollars are awarded to programs that address the biggest needs in our community. We know that people give to United Way because it is an easy way to give give back while touching the lives of many of our friends and neighbors. UWSC is pleased to share the results of our 2022 Community Investment process with you:

Eighteen volunteers in three focus areas have completed their work, and the results are in.

Education Grants

Big Brothers Big Sisters — Community Mentor Program

Big Brothers Big Sisters — REACH Program

Medford Public School — Tiger Club

Blooming Prairie Youth Club — Academic Success

Somali American Cultural Society of Owatonna — Tutoring

Workforce Development — Job Readiness Counselor

Economic Mobility Grants

Southern MN Regional Legal Services — Family Law

Southern MN Regional Legal Services — Government Benefits

Community Pathways — Unique Finds

Community Pathways — Marketplace

Workforce Development — Universal Customer

Children’s Remedial Fund — Healthcare Stipends

Transitional Housing — Transitional Housing Program

Transitional Housing — Eviction Prevention

Cedar Valley Services — Competitive Placement

Cedar Valley Services — Preschool Transportation

Rachel’s Light — Stabilization Program

Health Grants

SEMCAC — Senior Nutrition

SEMCAC — Caregiver Advocate Assistance

Let’s Smile — Clinical Dental

Let’s Smile — Oral Health Education

South Central Human Relations Center — Sage Enrichment Center

Exchange Club Center for Family Unity — Supervised Visitation

Exchange Club Center for Family Unity — In Home Mentoring

Healthy Seniors — Neighbor to Neighbor

Crisis Resource Center — Abused Children Program

Crisis Resource Center — Domestic Violence Program

HealthFinders — Dental Program

HealthFinders — Medical Program

HealthFinders — Mental Health Program

Thanks to all of our donors for supporting the work of these extraordinary agencies. A very special thank you to all the volunteers involved in vetting, discussing and deciding how much each great organization receives. United Way supports the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Steele County because these focus areas provide the foundation that makes up quality and enriching lives. Transformational change doesn’t happen alone; it takes an entire community working together to help our friends and neighbors in need. Thank you for joining the fight, and thank you for Living United!

