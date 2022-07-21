Alongside United Ways and 211s across the U.S., United Way of Steele County announced that one million free deliveries of food boxes and essential supplies have been completed through the national Ride United: Last Mile Delivery initiative. In two years, these one million deliveries have supported more than 55,000 households in over 600 communities across 36 states. This milestone represents an estimated 13 million free meals delivered to those in need.

