Alongside United Ways and 211s across the U.S., United Way of Steele County announced that one million free deliveries of food boxes and essential supplies have been completed through the national Ride United: Last Mile Delivery initiative. In two years, these one million deliveries have supported more than 55,000 households in over 600 communities across 36 states. This milestone represents an estimated 13 million free meals delivered to those in need.
This award-winning home delivery program launched in April 2020, in response to the COVID-19 crisis. It’s an innovative way to deliver food and supplies to vulnerable populations in communities across the U.S., while reducing transportation and health barriers and addressing hunger and other complex community challenges.
United Way and 211’s partnership with DoorDash enable these deliveries from local community centers, food pantries, and other distribution points to older adults, low-income families, and those who can't leave home, providing meals to those in need. The most common recipients of free food and essential supply deliveries are:
• Older adults living alone;
• High-risk, immunocompromised, people vulnerable to contracting COVID-19, and must quarantine, yet who don’t know where or when their next meal will come;
• People who have lost jobs/wages, are without transportation or childcare and can’t afford food.
The "last mile" represents the last hurdle in getting food to people who face challenges in accessing basic needs because of health considerations, lack of public transit, or other barriers. In collaboration with local agencies, food banks and grocery partners, United Way and 211 are powering deliveries of food and essential items via DoorDash.
Said Annette Duncan, President of United Way of Steele County, “Ride United: Last Mile Delivery extends the ways we already help people respond, recover, and rebuild to challenges, including those caused by systemic inequities and the COVID-19 pandemic. Too many neighbors face ongoing financial challenges, especially when it comes to putting food on the table and covering other basic needs. By partnering with DoorDash, we can make sure our community continues to have sustainable solutions and every person gets the support they need.”
People who need help finding available local resources, including food, can call 211 or visit 211.org for more information.
