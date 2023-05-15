United Prairie has expanded the company’s board of directors to include four new members. We’re happy to have Emily Sieberg, Tim Malecha, Sara Mikuta and Scott Miller join the team.
Emily Sieberg is a third-generation member of the Sneer family to be involved in the operations of the company since her grandfather, James G. Sneer, founded the company in 1973 and father, Stuart J. Sneer recently retired from the board after nearly 40 years of leadership. Emily brings 10 years of experience with United Prairie across various capacities, most recently as a Relationship Manager in the Mankato branch.
Tim Malecha joins the board with a wealth of knowledge having recently retired from CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, where he supported United Prairie Bank as a tax advisor. Tim’s considerable financial and tax acumen will be a substantial asset on the board.
Sara Mikuta brings over 42 years of financial institution experience. Throughout her career, Sara held various roles around the Chicago, IL area, focusing on financial/operational review, enterprise risk management, and internal audit/controls.
Scott Miller, a partner at Miller, Lee & Associates, brings 40 years of financial institution experience and knowledge to the board. Previously, he was a partner and national practice leader in Risk Management for Crowe, LLC, where he focused on consulting services for loan review, model validation, process improvement and due diligence.